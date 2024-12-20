Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Yields three goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Montembeault allowed three goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Montembeault picked up his second win in a row and his fifth victory in his last eight games. He's had ups and downs in that span, but he's generally been good at keeping the Canadiens competitive this season. Montembeault improved to 11-13-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 26 appearances. Cayden Primeau is likely to get a start at home in Saturday's rematch with the Red Wings.

