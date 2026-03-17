Sam O'Reilly News: Another five-point game
O'Reilly scored a goal and added four assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over Flint on Tuesday.
O'Reilly is up to 69 points in 55 appearances this season. He was a point-per-game player with London earlier in the season, but he's picked up the pace with 41 points over 27 outings since he was traded to Kitchener. The 19-year-old center is likely to jump to the AHL in 2026-27.
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