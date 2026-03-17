Sam O'Reilly headshot

Sam O'Reilly News: Another five-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

O'Reilly scored a goal and added four assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over Flint on Tuesday.

O'Reilly is up to 69 points in 55 appearances this season. He was a point-per-game player with London earlier in the season, but he's picked up the pace with 41 points over 27 outings since he was traded to Kitchener. The 19-year-old center is likely to jump to the AHL in 2026-27.

Sam O'Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
22 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
165 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
167 days ago
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
NHL
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
Author Image
Anthony Winker
194 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025