Sam O'Reilly News: Five points for Kitchener
O'Reilly scored twice and added three assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Wednesday.
O'Reilly had a slightly quiet stretch with one goal and two assists over his previous five games. The Lightning prospect is up to 26 goals and 58 points in 50 outings between Kitchener and London this season. He signed his entry-level deal with the Oilers before getting flipped to Tampa Bay in a trade in July of 2025, so it's likely O'Reilly will play in the AHL in 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1509 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season152 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1154 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves181 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More