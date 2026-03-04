Sam O'Reilly headshot

Sam O'Reilly News: Five points for Kitchener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

O'Reilly scored twice and added three assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Wednesday.

O'Reilly had a slightly quiet stretch with one goal and two assists over his previous five games. The Lightning prospect is up to 26 goals and 58 points in 50 outings between Kitchener and London this season. He signed his entry-level deal with the Oilers before getting flipped to Tampa Bay in a trade in July of 2025, so it's likely O'Reilly will play in the AHL in 2026-27.

Sam O'Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
