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Sam O'Reilly News: Four points in Memorial Cup win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

O'Reilly scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over WHL Everett in the Memorial Cup championship game Sunday.

O'Reilly finished the tournament with three goals and five assists over four games. He's now a two-time Memorial Cup winner, having done so last year with OHL London. He will likely begin his professional career in 2026-27, so expect him to start the campaign with AHL Syracuse.

Sam O'Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning
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