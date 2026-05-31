Sam O'Reilly News: Four points in Memorial Cup win

O'Reilly scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over WHL Everett in the Memorial Cup championship game Sunday.

O'Reilly finished the tournament with three goals and five assists over four games. He's now a two-time Memorial Cup winner, having done so last year with OHL London. He will likely begin his professional career in 2026-27, so expect him to start the campaign with AHL Syracuse.