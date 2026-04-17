Sam O'Reilly News: Four points in series-clinching win
O'Reilly scored twice and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 5-1 win over Sault Ste. Marie in Game 5 on Friday.
O'Reilly was the engine of Kitchener's offense in this series-clinching win. He had a massive second round with nine points over five games. Overall, he's up to 10 goals, 14 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across nine playoff outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15053 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season196 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1198 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves225 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More