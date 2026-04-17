Sam O'Reilly headshot

Sam O'Reilly News: Four points in series-clinching win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

O'Reilly scored twice and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 5-1 win over Sault Ste. Marie in Game 5 on Friday.

O'Reilly was the engine of Kitchener's offense in this series-clinching win. He had a massive second round with nine points over five games. Overall, he's up to 10 goals, 14 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across nine playoff outings.

Sam O'Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning
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