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Sam O'Reilly News: Hat trick for Kitchener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

O'Reilly scored three goals in OHL Kitchener's 8-5 win over Sault Ste. Marie in Game 2 on Sunday.

O'Reilly has found his finishing gloves in the postseason with eight goals and one assist over six games. The 20-year-old center had 29 goals and 71 points over 56 regular-season outings. The scoring touch may not last, but O'Reilly will be a major part of Kitchener's attack throughout the playoffs.

Sam O'Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning
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