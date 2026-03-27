Sam O'Reilly headshot

Sam O'Reilly News: Puts up three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

O'Reilly scored twice and added an assist in OHL Kitchener's 6-4 win over Saginaw in Game 1 on Friday.

O'Reilly ended the regular season on an eight-game point streak with five goals and 14 assists in that span. He produced a total of 61 points over 56 regular-season outings in total. O'Reilly was a major factor in London's playoff run last spring, picking up 22 points in 17 appearances, so he's already proven he can handle the added pressure in the postseason at the junior level.

Sam O'Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
32 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
175 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
177 days ago
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
NHL
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
Author Image
Anthony Winker
204 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025