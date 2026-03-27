Sam O'Reilly News: Puts up three points
O'Reilly scored twice and added an assist in OHL Kitchener's 6-4 win over Saginaw in Game 1 on Friday.
O'Reilly ended the regular season on an eight-game point streak with five goals and 14 assists in that span. He produced a total of 61 points over 56 regular-season outings in total. O'Reilly was a major factor in London's playoff run last spring, picking up 22 points in 17 appearances, so he's already proven he can handle the added pressure in the postseason at the junior level.
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