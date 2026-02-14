Sam O'Reilly headshot

Sam O'Reilly News: Scores both goals in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

O'Reilly scored twice in OHL Kitchener's 2-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

O'Reilly has six goals and four assists over six contests in February. The Lightning prospect is up to a total of 23 goals and 50 points through 44 outings between Kitchener and London this season. O'Reilly has middle-six potential in the NHL in the long run.

Sam O'Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
134 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
136 days ago
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
NHL
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves
Author Image
Anthony Winker
163 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
351 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024