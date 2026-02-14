Sam O'Reilly News: Scores both goals in OHL win
O'Reilly scored twice in OHL Kitchener's 2-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
O'Reilly has six goals and four assists over six contests in February. The Lightning prospect is up to a total of 23 goals and 50 points through 44 outings between Kitchener and London this season. O'Reilly has middle-six potential in the NHL in the long run.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season134 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1136 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Offseason: Marner to Vegas, Big Trades Highlight Moves163 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review351 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam O'Reilly See More