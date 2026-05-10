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Sam O'Reilly News: Three-point effort Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

O'Reilly scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 4-3 double-overtime win over Barrie in Game 3 on Sunday.

O'Reilly did all of his work in regulation, helping Kitchener to take a 3-0 series lead in the OHL Finals. He's been excellent throughout the postseason so far, earning 16 goals and 11 helpers over 17 outings. With one more win, Kitchener will punch its ticket as the OHL representative at the Memorial Cup.

Sam O'Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning
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