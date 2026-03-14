Sam Reinhart Injury: Missing four-game road trip
Reinhart (undisclosed) will not travel with the team for their upcoming four-game road trip, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Reinhart missed his first game of the season Tuesday, but he returned to action Thursday, scoring the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory over Columbus. The Panthers are headed to Seattle on Sunday before playing three games in Western Canada next week. Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists across 64 games this season. He could return Mar. 24 when the team is home to face Seattle.
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