Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart Injury: Out of action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 9:55am

Reinhart (foot) has been ruled out of action Saturday against the Islanders, according to Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Reinhart has missed the last six games heading into Saturday's clash in New York. Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists, including 25 points on the power play, over 64 contests this season.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
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