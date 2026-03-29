Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Reinhart (foot) won't play against the Rangers on Sunday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reinhart will miss his eighth straight game, and a timeline for his return to the lineup remains unclear. He has generated 29 goals, 61 points, 166 shots on net and 59 hits across 64 appearances this season.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
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