Sam Reinhart Injury: Remains unavailable
Reinhart (foot) won't play against the Rangers on Sunday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reinhart will miss his eighth straight game, and a timeline for his return to the lineup remains unclear. He has generated 29 goals, 61 points, 166 shots on net and 59 hits across 64 appearances this season.
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