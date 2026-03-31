Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart Injury: Slated to sit out rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Reinhart (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site on Tuesday.

The Panthers have been dealing with a slew of injuries, and Reinhart is one of several players who will likely be shut down for the rest of this year. The goal-scoring winger will conclude the 2025-26 campaign with 29 markers, including six game-winners, 61 points (25 on the power play), 166 shots and a minus-18 rating over 64 appearances. While it's not currently known how his recovery process is going, Reinhart should have more than enough time to be ready for the start of training camp in September ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
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