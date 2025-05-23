Sam Reinhart Injury: Status for Game 3 pending

Per Michael Russo of The Athletic, Reinhart (lower body) will see doctors Friday and his status for Game 3 versus Carolina will be updated Saturday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Reinhart left Thursday's tilt in Carolina after taking a hip check from Sebastian Aho in the opening stanza. He played one more shift late in the period and did not return. Reinhart was replaced on the top line by Tomas Nosek and Nosek could see plenty of time on the top line with Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues, should Reinhart sit out Game 3 in Florida. Reinhart has four goals and seven assists across 14 playoff appearances.