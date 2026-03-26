Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart Injury: Still sidelined Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Reinhart (foot) won't play Thursday versus the Wild, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Reinhart is set to miss his sixth straight game while battling a number of issues, including a foot problem. Given the Panthers' place in the standings, there will be no rush to get Reinhart back in action, and he continues to lack a timeline for his return. The Panthers play a back-to-back versus the Islanders and Rangers over the weekend, and it's unclear if Reinhart will be available for either of those games.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Reinhart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Reinhart See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
25 days ago
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
31 days ago
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
33 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
49 days ago
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
65 days ago