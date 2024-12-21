Sam Reinhart News: Adds assist in overtime win

Reinhart logged a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Reinhart has four points over his last three games, including a pair of power-play assists in that span. He helped out on Aleksander Barkov's game-winning goal at 4:43 of overtime. Reinhart is up to 20 goals, 23 assists, 14 power-play points, 86 shots on net, 44 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 34 appearances this season in a top-six role.