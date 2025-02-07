Sam Reinhart News: Adds helper in win

Reinhart tallied the game-winning assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Blues.

Reinhart's assist was a shot tipped in by Matthew Tkachuk with just under 12 seconds remaining in regulation. The 29-year-old winger is up to 30 assists, 61 points and 147 shots on net in 56 appearances this season. With the helper, Reinhart joined Leon Draisaitl, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele as the only four players in the NHL with 30-plus goals and assists this season. Playing on Florida's top line and power-play unit, Reinhart has incredible fantasy value for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign while chasing his career-high of 94 points from a year ago.