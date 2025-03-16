Sam Reinhart News: Adds two more points

Reinhart scored a goal on six shots, added a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Reinhart has two goals and six assists over his last six games, a span in which he's earned three multi-point efforts. The 29-year-old forward continues to be one of the top scorers in the league with 33 goals and 72 points over 68 appearances. He's added 181 shots on net, 82 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating, and he's earned 26 power-play points and six shorthanded points as a do-it-all winger.