Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Reinhart (rest) will suit up against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Reinhart was given a rest day in the second half of Florida's back-to-back against Detroit on Sunday. The 2014 first-round selection will resume his usual role on the top line and on the No. 1 power-play unit against the Leafs. Reinhart is having another stellar campaign -- he's generated 37 goals and 78 points over 76 appearances.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now