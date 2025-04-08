Sam Reinhart News: Back in action Tuesday

Reinhart (rest) will suit up against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Reinhart was given a rest day in the second half of Florida's back-to-back against Detroit on Sunday. The 2014 first-round selection will resume his usual role on the top line and on the No. 1 power-play unit against the Leafs. Reinhart is having another stellar campaign -- he's generated 37 goals and 78 points over 76 appearances.