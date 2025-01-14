Sam Reinhart News: Big night on special teams

Reinhart scored two goals, one shorthanded and one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The shortie was Reinhart's fifth of the season, tops in the NHL, while the PP tally was his ninth. The 29-year-old winger is up to 27 goals in 44 appearances, putting him second in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy behind Leon Draisaitl's 31, and Reinhart's 51 points puts him on pace for his second straight 90-point campaign.