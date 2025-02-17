Sam Reinhart News: Canadian breakout with three apples

Reinhart picked up three assists for Canada in a 5-3 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Reinhart slotted onto the top line with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, and the results were electric. Mack had two goals, and Sid put up a goal and an assist. The move is exactly what Reinhart needed to jump start his tourney. This looks like a trio that will stick together for Thursday's championship game against the U.S.