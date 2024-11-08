Sam Reinhart News: Keeps hot streak alive Thursday
Reinhart recorded an even-strength goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Reinhart has scored in five games in a row and his point streak has reached six games, extending his impressive start to the season. The 29-year-old winger has been so productive in 2024-25 that he already has recorded two streaks of at least five consecutive games with a point. In addition to having cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 14 games, a span in which he's recorded seven multi-point efforts, his 22 points have him as one of the most productive players in the league over the first month of the regular season.
