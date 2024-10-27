Sam Reinhart News: Lights lamp Saturday

Reinhart scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Reinhart scored the Panthers' first goal midway through the first period with a wrister from close range, and that strike sparked an impressive comeback for the Panthers -- they would end up scoring six unanswered goals en route to this road win. Reinhart has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last eight appearances, and he should continue to finds lots of opportunities to produce due to his established role as a top-six forward and member of the first power-play unit.