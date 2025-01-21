Sam Reinhart News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Reinhart scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Reinhart was able to make a positive impact in Tuesday's game after getting ejected early for a hit on Isac Lundestrom in Saturday's contests versus the Ducks back in Florida. The 29-year-old Reinhart didn't have to drop the mitts in this contest either, and he was able to get back on the scoresheet by snapping a three-game slump. He's now at 28 tallies, 52 points, 126 shots on net, 59 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 48 appearances. A fourth straight 30-goal season is nearly inevitable, and a second consecutive 40-goal campaign is within reach if he stays healthy and productive.