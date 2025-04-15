Sam Reinhart News: Lights lamp twice in loss

Reinhart scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

The 29-year-old winger gave Florida leads of 1-0 early in the first period and 3-1 midway through the second, but the team's offense went dry after that. Reinhart is up to 81 points on the season with the performance, the third time in the last four seasons he's reached the 80-point mark, and he needs one more goal in the Panthers' regular-season finale Tuesday to ring up his second straight 40-goal campaign.