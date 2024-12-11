Sam Reinhart News: Logs assist in shootout win

Reinhart produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Reinhart set up Aleksander Barkov for the game-tying goal in the second period. Both of them then scored in the shootout to lift the Panthers to the win. Reinhart has three goals and five helpers over his last seven outings, getting on the scoresheet in six of those games. The 29-year-old is up to a fantastic 39 points (12 on the power play, five shorthanded) with 77 shots on net, 37 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 29 appearances.