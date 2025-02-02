Sam Reinhart News: Multi-point effort

Reinhart posted the game-winning goal, made an assist and had a plus-three rating in Sunday's win against the Islanders.

Reinhart helped generate early offense for the Panthers by dishing the primary assist on Carter Verhaeghe's opening goal. He then scored the game-winner late in the second period after maneuvering through multiple defenders. The 29-year-old winger is up to 31 goals, 28 assists, 59 points and 142 shots on net across 54 appearances this season. Reinhart is on a three-game point streak and finds himself ranked 13th overall in total points. With his 31st goal, he is tied for second-most goals in the league with Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele. He is looking like one of the favorites for the Rocket Richard trophy if he can make up ground on the NHL's leading goalscorer in Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl.