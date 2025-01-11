Sam Reinhart News: Nets two goals Saturday

Reinhart scored two goals on 11 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

Reinhart scored both goals in the third period, with one coming in the first minute and one in the final seconds of regulation. He has three goals and one assist in his last four outings following a four-game pointless skid. Reinhart has 25 tallies, 49 points and 112 shots on net through 43 appearances this season.