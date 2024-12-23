Sam Reinhart News: Nets two goals Sunday

Reinhart finished with two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Reinhart found the back of the net with his two shots on goal in the win. The 29-year-old winger extended his point streak to four games -- he has three goals and three helpers in that span. Reinhart is having an excellent season with the Panthers and seems to be on pace to surpass the career-high 94-point output he delivered in 2023-24.