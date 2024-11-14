Sam Reinhart News: Nine-game, 13-point streak

Reinhart scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 loss to New Jersey.

It was his NHL-leading 13th goal of the season. There were many doubters who thought there was no way that Reinhart could carry his sniping over from last season, but here we are. He has 25 points in 17 games, including eight goals and five assists on his current nine-game scoring streak. And 70 goals in 99 games since the start of last season. Reinhart is money in the bank for fantasy managers.