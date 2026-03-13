Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart News: Overtime hero Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Reinhart scored the overtime winner and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Columbus.

The Panthers' special teams proved to be the difference in a goaltending duel between Sergei Bobrovsky and Elvis Merzlikins, with Reinhart snapping the puck past a scrambling Merzlikins from the side of the net. Reinhart hasn't gone consecutive games without getting onto the scoresheet since mid-January, and that consistency has earned him five goals and 14 points over his last 15 contests. The veteran winger needs one more goal to reach 30 for a fifth straight season.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
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