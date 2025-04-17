Fantasy Hockey
Sam Reinhart News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Reinhart (rest) will be in the lineup for Game 1 in Tampa Bay, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Though the schedule has not been announced, it is likely that Game 1 will take place Sunday. Reinhart sat out three of the Panthers' final six games and should be fresh for the start of the postseason. Reinhart ended the season with 39 goals, 42 assists, 103 hits and 213 shots on goal in 79 contests.

