Sam Reinhart News: Ready to rock
Reinhart (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Thursday against Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reinhary missed his first game of the season Tuesday. He has 28 goals, 31 assists, 163 shots on goal and a minus-18 rating across 63 outings this season.
