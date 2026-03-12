Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Reinhart (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Thursday against Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reinhary missed his first game of the season Tuesday. He has 28 goals, 31 assists, 163 shots on goal and a minus-18 rating across 63 outings this season.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
