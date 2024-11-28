Sam Reinhart News: Scores on penalty kill Wednesday

Reinhart scored his fourth shorthanded goal of the season in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Reinhart had his 13-game point streak snapped against Washington on Monday, but he'll attempt to start a new one after scoring his league-leading 17th goal of the season Wednesday. The right-shot winger is thriving in the first season of a new eight-year, $69 million contract extension signed in July. Reinhart leads Florida in scoring by 11 points, and the British Columbia native has accumulated 32 points (15 assists) and a plus-9 rating through 23 games.