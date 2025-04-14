Sam Reinhart News: Set to suit up against Blueshirts

Reinhart (rest) is slated to return to action for Monday's game against the Rangers, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

After resting during Saturday's game against the Sabres, Reinhart was working with the first line during Monday's morning skate and should be back in action for the penultimate game of the regular season. Across his last 11 appearances, he's logged five goals, four assists, 22 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-7 rating while averaging 20:27 of ice time.