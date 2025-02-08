Sam Reinhart News: Six-game, nine-point streak

Reinhart delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Senators.

Reinhart is on a six-game, nine-point streak, but more importantly, he hit the 600-point mark in his NHL career. He's having another fantastic season, with 31 goals and 31 assists in 57 games. Reinhart's 20.8 shooting rate is below last season's unsustainable 24.5 percent that netted 57 goals, but it's still an impressive pace and a sign last season's excellence was no fluke. He's on pace for a 45-goal, 90-point and 214-shot result this year.