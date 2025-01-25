Sam Reinhart News: Tacks on goal in win

Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Reinhart had the last goal of the game at 16:25 of the second period. The winger has not slowed down much in January with seven goals over his last nine outings, but he doesn't have an assist in that span. The 29-year-old is up to 29 goals, 53 points, 131 shots on net, 60 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 50 appearances. If he can sustain his offense, he'll finish north of a point-per-game for the third time in four years.