Sam Reinhart News: Tallies in Sunday's loss

Reinhart scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Reinhart had gone six games without a goal, collecting four assists in that span. The 30-year-old's tally tied the game at 4-4 with 1:58 left in the third period, but Anders Lee answered it with 32 seconds left in the frame. Reinhart is now at 28 goals, 57 points, 156 shots on net, 58 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 60 appearances. He should continue to hover near a point-per-game pace, and he has the talent and the usage to jump over that threshold if he finishes the year strong.