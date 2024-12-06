Sam Reinhart News: Three points against Philly

Reinhart scored the game-winning goal Thursday on the power play and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in a 7-5 victory over the Flyers.

It was Reinhart's first multi-point performance since Nov. 16, and the GWG was his first of the season. The 29-year-old winger has hardly been quiet though -- he hasn't gone more than two straight games this season without finding the back of the net, and his longest streak of games without a point is still just one. Reinhart's 19 tallies ties him with Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead, and after erupting for a career-high 57 goals in 2023-24, he hasn't shown even a hint of regression, with his 26.4 percent shooting rate through 27 contests actually topping his 24.5 percent mark from last season.