Sam Reinhart News: Two points in Monday's win

Reinhart scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Reinhart earned his fifth multi-point effort in 11 games this season. The 28-year-old has four points during his active three-game streak, and he has been held off the scoresheet just twice. Overall, he has seven tallies, nine helpers, 30 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating, bringing consistency and decent category coverage in a top-line role.