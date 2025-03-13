Sam Reinhart News: Two power-play assists in win

Reinhart logged a pair of power-play assists and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Reinhart has racked up six points, including four on the power play, over his last four games. Only one of those was a goal, his lone tally across 12 contests dating back to Feb. 4 versus the Capitals. The 29-year-old is still above a point-per-game pace with 70 points (32 goals, 38 helpers) through 66 appearances. Reinhart has added 25 power-play points, 174 shots on net, 80 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating while seeing steady top-six usage and power-play time.