Sam Rinzel Injury: Game-time decision

Rinzel (illness) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Mammoth, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Rinzel missed Saturday's game against the Avalanche due to an illness, an ailment that has him as a game-time decision for Sunday against the Mammoth. The 21-year-old has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 32 games on the season. He'll likely draw in for Kevin Korchinski, if he plays.