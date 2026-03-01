Sam Rinzel Injury: Not playing Sunday
Rinzel (illness) won't play against Utah on Sunday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Rinzel will miss his second straight outing. He has collected two goals, 10 points, 51 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 28 hits in 32 games this season. Due to Rinzel's absence, Kevin Korchinski will remain in the lineup for Sunday's matchup.
