Sam Rinzel Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Rinzel (illness) won't play against Utah on Sunday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Rinzel will miss his second straight outing. He has collected two goals, 10 points, 51 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 28 hits in 32 games this season. Due to Rinzel's absence, Kevin Korchinski will remain in the lineup for Sunday's matchup.

Sam Rinzel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
