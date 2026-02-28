Sam Rinzel headshot

Sam Rinzel Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 2:52pm

Rinzel (illness) won't play against Colorado on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rinzel has one goal and one assist in the past three games. He has provided two goals, 10 points, 51 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 28 hits in 32 NHL outings this season. Kevin Korchinski will replace Rinzel in Saturday's lineup.

Sam Rinzel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Rinzel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Rinzel See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Bratt Ready to Take Off
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Bratt Ready to Take Off
Author Image
Michael Finewax
66 days ago
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off
NHL
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off
Author Image
Jan Levine
102 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
106 days ago