Sam Rinzel Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Rinzel (illness) won't play against Colorado on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rinzel has one goal and one assist in the past three games. He has provided two goals, 10 points, 51 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 28 hits in 32 NHL outings this season. Kevin Korchinski will replace Rinzel in Saturday's lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Rinzel See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1505 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break27 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Bratt Ready to Take Off66 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off102 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week106 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Rinzel See More