Sam Rinzel headshot

Sam Rinzel News: Earns first NHL assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Rinzel notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Rinzel needed four games to earn his first NHL point. The 20-year-old defenseman has immediately stepped into a top-pairing role alongside Alec Vlasic. Rinzel has added 11 shots on net, seven hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over his four contests since signing out of the University of Minnesota, where he had 32 points in 40 contests as a sophomore this season.

