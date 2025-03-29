Sam Rinzel News: Inks entry-level contract

Rinzel signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

The Blackhawks selected Rinzel 25th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old defenseman had 10 goals and 22 assists across 40 games with the University of Minnesota during his 2024-25 sophomore season. He will probably make his NHL debut with Chicago before the end of the regular season.