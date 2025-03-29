Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Rinzel headshot

Sam Rinzel News: Inks entry-level contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 8:46am

Rinzel signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

The Blackhawks selected Rinzel 25th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old defenseman had 10 goals and 22 assists across 40 games with the University of Minnesota during his 2024-25 sophomore season. He will probably make his NHL debut with Chicago before the end of the regular season.

Sam Rinzel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now