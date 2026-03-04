Sam Rinzel headshot

Sam Rinzel News: Nabs helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Rinzel logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Rinzel missed the previous two games due to an illness. While listed on the third pairing, the defenseman was at 22:19 of ice time in the Blackhawks' first game sans Connor Murphy. That trade will open up ice time for Rinzel, who should be capable of playing a decent shutdown game while also chipping in offense. He has 11 points, 54 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 34 PIM, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 33 NHL appearances this season.

Sam Rinzel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
