Sam Rinzel News: Nabs helper in return
Rinzel logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Rinzel missed the previous two games due to an illness. While listed on the third pairing, the defenseman was at 22:19 of ice time in the Blackhawks' first game sans Connor Murphy. That trade will open up ice time for Rinzel, who should be capable of playing a decent shutdown game while also chipping in offense. He has 11 points, 54 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 34 PIM, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 33 NHL appearances this season.
