Sam Rinzel News: Poised to play

Rinzel (illness) is expected to play against Winnipeg on Tuesday, according to Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now.

After missing the last two games, Rinzel participated in Tuesday's morning skate on the third pairing. However, he should reclaim his role on Chicago's top power-play unit. Rinzel has earned two goals, 10 points, 51 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 28 hits in 32 NHL games this season.