Sam Rinzel News: Puts away goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Rinzel scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Rinzel has two points over his last three games. The 21-year-old defenseman is settling back into a top-four role after the Blackhawks traded away Connor Murphy to Edmonton, opening the door for a youth movement on the blue line. Rinzel has three goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 28 hits and 36 PIM over 35 appearances this season.

Sam Rinzel
Chicago Blackhawks
