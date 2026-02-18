Sam Rinzel News: Recalled Wednesday
Rinzel was recalled by Chicago on Wednesday.
Wyatt Kaiser (lower body) was put on injured reserve, and Kevin Korchinski was summoned from the minors in corresponding moves. Rinzel has two goals, nine points, 30 PIM, 48 shots, 28 hits and 36 blocks in 31 outings in 2025-26. Rinzel might be in the lineup when Chicago's schedule resumes Thursday in Nashville, especially after Kaiser was placed on IR. However, Korchinski is competing with Rinzel for the same spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Rinzel See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break17 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Bratt Ready to Take Off56 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off92 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week96 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Rinzel See More