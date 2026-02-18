Sam Rinzel headshot

Sam Rinzel News: Recalled Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Rinzel was recalled by Chicago on Wednesday.

Wyatt Kaiser (lower body) was put on injured reserve, and Kevin Korchinski was summoned from the minors in corresponding moves. Rinzel has two goals, nine points, 30 PIM, 48 shots, 28 hits and 36 blocks in 31 outings in 2025-26. Rinzel might be in the lineup when Chicago's schedule resumes Thursday in Nashville, especially after Kaiser was placed on IR. However, Korchinski is competing with Rinzel for the same spot.

Sam Rinzel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Rinzel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Rinzel See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Bratt Ready to Take Off
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Bratt Ready to Take Off
Author Image
Michael Finewax
56 days ago
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off
NHL
NHL Barometer: Jackets Taking Off
Author Image
Jan Levine
92 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
96 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
103 days ago