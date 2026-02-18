Sam Rinzel News: Recalled Wednesday

Rinzel was recalled by Chicago on Wednesday.

Wyatt Kaiser (lower body) was put on injured reserve, and Kevin Korchinski was summoned from the minors in corresponding moves. Rinzel has two goals, nine points, 30 PIM, 48 shots, 28 hits and 36 blocks in 31 outings in 2025-26. Rinzel might be in the lineup when Chicago's schedule resumes Thursday in Nashville, especially after Kaiser was placed on IR. However, Korchinski is competing with Rinzel for the same spot.